ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $11.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,692,383. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,730.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,578.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

