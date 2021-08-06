ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 23,997 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 1.33% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,191,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,918. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.