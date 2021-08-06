ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Align Technology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $620.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,583,060 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

