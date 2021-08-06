ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $39.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

