ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 4,860 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 6.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $107,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

VCIT traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $95.43. 67,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,566. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

