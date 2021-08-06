Stably USD (USDS) Trading 54.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $317,027.75 and $71.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00056833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.63 or 0.00903983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00097955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00043027 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,266,895 coins and its circulating supply is 296,263 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

