Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 523.63 ($6.84).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 448.90 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.68. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

