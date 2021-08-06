Standard Motor Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Standard Motor Products has decreased its dividend payment by 34.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

