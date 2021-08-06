Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.73.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.90. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.