Stantec (TSE:STN) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Sector Perform

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.86.

TSE STN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.78. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$61.99.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

