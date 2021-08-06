Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.10 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.79 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.12.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,119. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

