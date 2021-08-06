Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.80. 27,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.