Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
NYSE:STWD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.80. 27,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.65.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
