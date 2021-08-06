State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.11.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

