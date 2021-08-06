State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.85 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 175.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

