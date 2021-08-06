State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.93 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

