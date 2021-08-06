State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,442,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,830. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $463.48 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $470.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.22. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

