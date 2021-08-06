State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,183 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 790,063 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

