State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

