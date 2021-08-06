State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $381,000 Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $205.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. Analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

