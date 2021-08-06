State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Construction Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

