State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,500 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $924.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.