State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,188,968. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $544.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $563.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

