Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.67

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $739.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 36.18%.

In related news, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

