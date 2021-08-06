Stella-Jones’ (SJ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.39.

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$42.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$41.89 and a 12-month high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 EPS for the current year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

