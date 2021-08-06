Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.