Stephens Downgrades Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY opened at $24.32 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.