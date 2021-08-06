Steven A. Michaels Acquires 7,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE PRG opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
