Steven A. Michaels Acquires 7,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

