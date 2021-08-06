Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend by 240.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SF stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.07%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

