Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,555,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

