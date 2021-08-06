Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Royal Bank of Canada Put Options (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 11,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 876 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

