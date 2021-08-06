Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ResMed Put Options (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,340 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,736% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $277.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

