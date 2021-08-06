Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,166% compared to the average daily volume of 361 call options.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.