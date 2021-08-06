Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

