Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 235.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22.

