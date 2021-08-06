Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $188.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.14.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

