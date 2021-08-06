Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.29. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.31 and a 12-month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

