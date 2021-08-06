Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.73. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

