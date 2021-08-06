Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Achieves $3.27 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $22,227.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00058854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00913297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00098683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00042884 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

