Streamity (STM) Achieves Market Cap of $640,309.86

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Streamity has a market cap of $640,309.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamity has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00911867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00097802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042803 BTC.

About Streamity

Streamity (CRYPTO:STM) is a coin. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official website is stm.club . Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

