Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stride were worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stride by 117.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stride by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

