Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

