Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. Subaru updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.660 EPS.

FUJHY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

