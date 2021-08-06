Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 3.43%. Subaru updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.660-$1.660 EPS.

FUJHY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

