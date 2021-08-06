Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Shares of Subaru stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Subaru has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.