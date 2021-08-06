Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUMY opened at $14.17 on Friday. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

