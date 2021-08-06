Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 430.74% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.