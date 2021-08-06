Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.00 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

