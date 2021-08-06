Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $46,214.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00606162 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001984 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 198.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.