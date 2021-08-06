Suncoast Equity Management Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 4.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,231. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $540.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.