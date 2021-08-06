Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.53. 37,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,955. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

