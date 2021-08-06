Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

SHO stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $12,041,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

